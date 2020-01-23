The globalized economy of countries around the world, a tendency that boomed in the late 1990s and 2000s, and seems to be receding to a more pro-national approach, made big headlines in North America recently, with the passage of the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.
After the three countries negotiated the agreement, it was signed by Mexico in December, it cleared the U.S. House last month as well, and it was approved by the U.S. Senate on Jan. 16. The bill is now awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature.
Among the issues stalling negotiations between U.S. and Mexican officials was the authorization of U.S. inspectors in Mexican factories. The inspectors would guarantee fair work conditions for Mexican workers, by verifying the implementation of labor law reforms.
After long negotiations the parties agreed to name inspectors in numbers equally proportional to the countries involved.
Steel and aluminum were also a hot topic, with U.S. officials pushing for a 70 percent of these materials coming from North America if destined to the automotive industry. The USMCA passed only after the steel and aluminum tariffs recently imposed on Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum were lifted.
The steel issue will be up for debate in seven years, while aluminum will not fall under the 70 percent rule now nor in the future.
Once the agreement is ratified by all three countries, it will replace the North America Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, which has been in effect since 1994.
Passage of the agreement in the U.S. was celebrated by U.S. legislators.
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-San Antonio), 23rd District of Texas, said the landmark trade deal ensures we continue our important trilateral relationship built from NAFTA into the 21st Century and beyond.
Hurd, who served as a member of the Republican Whip Team to ensure support for the agreement, has been a tireless advocate for free trade with Mexico and Canada throughout his time in Congress.
“Free trade with Mexico and Canada impacts just about every aspect of our lives, from the food on our tables and the clothes on our backs to the fuel in our cars. The United States, Mexico and Canada build things together, and this landmark trade deal makes sure that we continue our important trilateral relationship built from NAFTA into the 21st Century and beyond,” Hurd said.
The Republican spoke on the House floor on Dec. 19 urging his colleagues to support the USMCA.
“We also live in a world where our nation’s military and economic dominance is no longer guaranteed, and the USMCA is vital for us to maintain our quality of life as we know it. This trade agreement will allow continued economic prosperity and North American competitiveness as China tries to replace the United States as the most important economy in the world,” he said.
Among other benefits, the USMCA will provide estimated investments of over $68 billion in new economic activity, 176,000 new jobs in America, estimated investment of $34 billion in new auto plants, and 76,000 new American automotive sector jobs, Hurd said in a statement.
The private sector also lauded the passage of the bill.
“USMCA delivers an agreement that will create more jobs, modernize trade in the digital age and foster innovation. This agreement will continue to build upon the economic progress we have made for more than 25 years, and reflects the reality of today’s highly competitive globalized economy. It continues the success of the largest free trade zone in the world,” International Bank of Commerce President and CEO Dennis Nixon said in a statement.
According to the bank, the U.S. trade with Mexico and Canada reached nearly $1.4 trillion last year and supported 12 million American jobs in manufacturing, agriculture, technology and the service sector in all 50 states.
USMCA contains enforceable core environmental and labor standards, improvements long sought-after by Democrats.
Mexico’s Congress has already passed labor reforms required by the agreement and these provisions are more stringent than in any other U.S. trade agreement, the bank said in a statement.
The White House estimates that USMCA will add half a percentage point to U.S. economic growth, create several hundred thousand jobs and spark up to $100 billion in new investments.
The Canadian government will unveil legislation to ratify the trade deal on Jan. 29, while the U.S. bill was sent to President Donald Trump for signature last week, just a day after he inked a high-profile trade deal with China.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
