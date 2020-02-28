Speed limits on two major Del Rio streets have been lowered in an effort to make them safer.
Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance to lower speed limits on Bedell Avenue and Dodson Avenue.
The ordinance lowers the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour on Dodson Avenue and from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour on Bedell Avenue.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano made the motion to approve the ordinance, and Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon gave the second.
In an informational memo provided to the council, Public Works Director Craig Cook noted the city had recently issued a press release “informing the community of several actions being taken to improve traffic safety, such as changing Yield signs to Stop signs and posting additional speed limit signs.”
Cook wrote the speed limits on Bedell and Dodson were increased in February 2015, following recommendations by AC Group LLC, which carried out an engineering and traffic study for the city. The group recommended the speed limit on Dodson be raised from 30 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour, Cook wrote, but the interim police chief at the time recommended the speed limit on Dodson be raised to 45 miles per hour, which was done. The speed limit on Bedell was raised from 30 to 35 miles per hour in the same action.
“Dodson Avenue and Bedell Avenue have experienced additional traffic volumes and higher rates of accidents since their speed limits were increased,” Cook wrote in his memo to the council.
“It is prudent to reduce the speed limit of Dodson Avenue from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour and of Bedell Avenue from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour to protect the public’s health, safety and general welfare,” he added.
Cook in his memo also included a comment from Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr. about the speed limit change.
About the speed limit on Dodson, Knoll wrote, “I personally think 35 (miles per hour) is plenty for that roadway and always have. At the time (of the last change), Border Patrol personnel were on the receiving end of citations for speed violations, and I think some compromise was done to reach an amicable acceptance. As for me though, I am good with 35, no more than 40 if it has to be. But with major businesses and parking lots and all the joggers that use the roadway on a regular basis, 45 miles per hour is way too much for the road.”
“I’m glad to see the reduction, and I’m very grateful that you guys are working on this,” Lozano said just before the council voted on the motion to approve the ordinance.
According to the ordinance, it becomes effective “at such time as the signs depicting each change in speed limit have been properly erected.”
