Democrats are working to remove “Are you an American citizen” from the 2020 census, while California and New York are openly allowing all comers the right to vote. Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck have been voting in some precincts for years, and now to win at any cost, Karl Marx will be added to the list.
We have elected officials who love one another just as Oklahoma loves Texas on football day, only its football day year around. Squad member Congresswomen, Ilhan Omar, was so mad when Trump killed Iranian terrorist Soleimani she claims she has PTSD. Poor America-hating baby!
For 40 years America didn’t hold Iran responsible for terror proxy killing of Americans which Iran formed, trained, funded, and directed. MSNBC’s Chris Matthews compared the death of Soleimani to Elvis Presley or Princess Dianna’s, pointing out the government required grief as the real reflection of Iran’s inner most soul.
Presidential drop out, Joaquin Castro agreed with him, making Trump the real culprit. The media was impressed with the fervor of the state-required turn out for Soleimani’s funeral, but never impressed with 30,000 crowds for a Trump rally, with a near equal amounts outside unable to get in because of fire department rules.
Trump only ended 40 years of appeasement failure replacing it with big stick reality, on the way to changing behavior. Trump has made Iranian power only an illusion, created by the willingness of past administration’s to look the other way.
Iran was never a real power, only a local power disrupting regional security with proxy terror, protected by a Jimmy Carter 1979 agreement with the Soviet Union that neither power would hold the other responsible for proxy killings. The license to kill Americans is finely null and void.
Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini once said, “America wouldn’t do a damn thing about it” so they bombed, kidnapped, hijacked Americans with impunity until Trump threw away Deep State appeasement, killing the world’s most prolific killer Soleimani on a lonely dark road while planning more America deaths. Killing Soleimani was much bigger than killing Osama bin Laden according to former CIA Director General Petraeus. But the Democrat Congress is demanding that Trump open Soleimani’s CIA pilfered plans to kill more Americans divulging secrets, hating Trump more than they love America.
Some may recall the millions of Iranians protesting the Ayatollah’s rule last November, when Soleimani’s Revolutionary Guard killed over 1,500 of them. They are protesting again, inspired by Trump tweeting in Farsi that America is supporting their quest for freedom.
When they marched during Obama’s regime, he was silent. The tens of thousands protesting are mostly led by women, for the first time walking around the painted American flags rather than stomping on them, and verbally abusing the few still doing so.
They are shouting “death to dictators, apologize and resign” in defiance. They tore down Soleimani’s pictures on the public squares, defied the iron fisted rule of the Ayatollah, now only a ruling tyrant after Trump abandoned appeasement, and settled for strength over Deep State rules.
Iran is crumbling economically under Trump’s suffocating tariffs, the EU is joining with him to make Iran a nation of peace over terror. Iran has a chance of being the most Islamic westernized nation in the Middle East again, as it once was under the Shah of Iran, perhaps even a benevolent friend.
If we could only turn the hate and rage crowd into Trump’s peace and love crowd, just maybe we could have two chickens in every pot, and good times in the world. The Chinese are coming our way, a great most disciplined intellectual people, inching toward Trump’s persuasive negotiations, profiting each nation.
The Russians could eventually see the light, if the hate and rage crowd could only quit trying to use them to impeach Trump, and accept that America is great again. We would be much greater if they could only lay down their swords of hate and rage, and pick up the sword of working together in comity for the good of all mankind.
If only they could admit it, and help our meek and most honorable attorney general root out the evil corruption of the two percent during the Obama/Hillary years, and let America go back to work with a clean slate, our future is unimaginable!
Hate and rage can only kill one, without the antidote of love and peace. Stop it, pick up your cross and let’s make America ever greater, ditching your political correctness balderdash making good evil, and evil good, transforming America into the chains of socialism.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
He is a guest columnist.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
