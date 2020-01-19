ACUÑA, México – Como lo han hecho desde hace ocho años, ciudadanos estadounidenses de San Antonio, Texas entregaron juguetes a niños, este año en Ciudad Acuña, informó Marcos Díaz.
En entrevista, luego de la entrega de 500 juguetes, Díaz acompañado de Noah Yuchnitz de Toy 4 Tats and Platinum Tattoos, de San Antonio, Texas se dijeron satisfechos con esta labor de apoyo a la comunidad acuñense.
Díaz comentó que comenzaron esta labor desde hace ocho años en San Antonio y allá entregaron juguetes a los niños con Toy 4 Tats y Platinum Tattoos.
Hace tres años una nevada en San Antonio impidió que muchos niños se presentaran a la entrega de juguetes, por lo que los motociclistas buscaron alternativas.
Díaz dijo que una señora de Piedras Negras les propuso llevarlos a una iglesia.
Ahí decidieron que como el evento de San Antonio lo hacen en Navidad, llevarían los juguetes a Piedras Negras el Día de Reyes.
“El evento en Piedras Negras fue hace tres años y fue exitoso, luego el año siguiente fue en Piedras Negras otra vez, éxito total, este año decidimos hacerlo en Acuña, pues son dos ciudades muy cercanas”.
Explicó que en Platinum Tattoos en San Antonio ofrecen un descuento de 60 dólares a todos los clientes que se hacen un tatuaje.
Para obtener ese descuento los clientes tienen que traer un juguete de 20 dólares o más con su recibo, de esta forma recolectan de 2 mil a 3 mil juguetes.
Dijo que esta actividad continuará si tienen el apoyo de las autoridades, porque esta fue planeada un poquito a la ligera.
“Si tenemos el apoyo de las autoridades para cruzar el puente, porque hay costos que hay que pagar”, seguirán viniendo cada Día de Reyes.
“Yo entiendo que todo país tiene sus impuestos, pero aquí no se cobra ni un centavo, aquí se le entregó a los niños. Teníamos una organización de doctores que vino y le hizo chequeos generales a los niños, les dieron sus recetas a los que la necesitaban, dimos algodón de azúcar, dimos bolos para los niños, cortes de pelo para los que quisieron, teníamos un toro mecánico, tuvimos payasos, todas las organizaciones de motociclistas, como son Los Dinos, L.A.M.A. Alamo City, Los Coyotes, Los Rabiosos, Iron Horse , todos vinieron y participaron, y nos dan la mano”.
“Todos son voluntarios, trajeron sodas, aguas, todas estas cosas, entonces todo es para regalar, entonces debería haber un formato donde diga que los vamos a regalar, o sea si me cobran un impuesto sobre una venta, magnífico, pero esto es para regalar”.
Bikers bring toys
to Acuña kids
ACUÑA, Mexico – Just as they have done for the past eight years, now for the first time in Acuña, a group of San Antonio bikers gave away toys to local children, event organizer Marcos Diaz said.
After presenting 500 toys to local children, Díaz, accompanied by Noah Yuchnitz of Toy 4 Tats and Platinum Tattoos, of San Antonio, said it was great to support the local children for them to have a little joy during the holiday season.
Diaz said they started giving away toys in San Antonio eight years ago in partnership with Toy 4 Tats and Platinum Tattoos.
Three years ago a snow storm in San Antonio prevented many children from showing up to the toy drive, so the bikers sought alternatives.
Diaz said a lady from Piedras Negras asked them to donate the toys to the children at a Piedras Negras church.
Since the San Antonio toy drive was held during the Christmas season, they decided to hold another one in Piedras Negras on Three Kings’ Day.
“The event in Piedras Negras was three years ago and it was successful, then the following year it was in Piedras Negras again, again a total success, this year we decided to come to Acuña, because the cities are very close together.”
He explained that at Platinum Tattoos they offer a $60 discount to all clients who get a tattoo.
To get the discount, customers need to bring a toy worth $20 or more with the receipt, the drive has helped them to collect between 2,000 to 3,000 toys.
He said this activity will continue if they have the support from local authorities, because this year it needed a little more planning.
“If we have the support from authorities to cross the bridge, because there are costs associated with bringing the toys,” they will continue to come every Three Kings’ Day he said.
“I understand that every country has its duties, but we are not making any business, everything is being donated to the children. We had an organization of doctors who came and did general checkups on the children, they gave prescriptions, we gave them cotton candy, we gave candy to the children, free haircuts, we had a mechanical bull, clowns, all motorcycle organizations, such as Los Dinos, LAMA Alamo City, Los Coyotes, Los Rabiosos, Iron Horse, all came and participated,” he said.
