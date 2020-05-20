Amid the COVID-19 pandemic Laughlin Air Force Base will be paying homage to local first responders on Thursday, when aircraft representing each one of the three pilot training programs in the Del Rio facility will be doing a fly by, military officials said.
The flyover, with a time and exact location to be announced, will be dedicated to the medical personnel to express gratitude for front-line mission essential personnel, healthcare workers, and those we’ve lost, Laughlin AFB announced.
The three aircraft participating in the flyby will be the T-38C Talon, T-1A Jayhawk, and the T-6 Texan II, Thursday afternoon, Public Affairs Capt. Mahalia Frost said.
Although there is no specific time as of press time, Frost said it will be after 1 p.m.
“They are going to be flying in what we consider a disimilar formation,” Frost said.
The “Salute to Our Heroes” flyby will be flying over Del Rio and over San Angelo Thursday afternoon, Frost said.
Those piloting the aircraft will be Laughlin Air Force Base instructor pilots who are highly trained and highly skilled in these aircraft, Frost said.
“They are going to be flying over key locations, so first responders, medical attendees and the community can take the opportunity and see what kind of aircraft we have here at Laughlin,” Frost said.
Although for the most part Del Rio has been spared from the COVID-19 pandemic, the respiratory disease has taken the lives of thousands of people in the U.S., and has infected almost 5 million worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
The number of cases in the U.S., according to the organization, us 1.4 million confirmed cases, with nearly 90,000 deaths as of Tuesday night.
Frost said the flyby is one of the ways Laughlin Air Force Base can thank the first responders and the medical community for their efforts in helping out to slow and stop the spread of this disease.
