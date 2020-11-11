A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with the possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a firearm, following a traffic stop in the city’s south side.
Chase Allan Farrell, 18, was arrested on Oct. 27, at 3:50 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana equal or more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, a state jail felony, and with unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
