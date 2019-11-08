The San Felipe Del Rio CISD Career and Technical Education program announced its students of the month, for the month of September, 2019.
Del Rio Middle School honors went to Mitchel Melton, the son of Kristen and Lance Melton, who is a Gateway to Technology/STEM student at the CTE center.
He is also a member of the robotics and UIL teams. He was nominated by CTE teacher John Reed.
The Del Rio Freshman/ECHS School nomination was for Jacqueline Ortiz, the daughter of Rebecca and Mack Ortiz. She is a Business Information Management I student and a member of the Queen City Belles. She was nominated by CTE teacher Alberto E. Ortiz
The Del Rio High School nomination went to Christopher Mellado, the son of Elva Isela Casas. He is a PLTW Engineering student and a first year robotics student. He was nominated by CTE teacher William Davis.
CTE Students of the Month must be nominated by one of 42 CTE teachers. Selections are based on academic achievement, leadership qualities in CTE programs and outstanding school performance.
The school district offers 13 Career and Technical Education programs. For more information contact CTE Director Roger Gonzalez, at (830) 778 4368.
