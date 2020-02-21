When it happens in life, it can cause real problems. I live in a place where it is very easy to become disoriented if you leave the house in foggy weather. When this occurs, I can’t tell where I came from or where I am going to.
I have also found myself in a similar situation a time or two in my Christian life or walk.
I can’t explain as to why; I just know it happens. I might be going to church regularly, reading my Bible; praying and doing everything God says to the best of my ability and still seemingly losing touch with God.
I have come to the place in life that I want to have fellowship with God above everything else, (1 Peter 3:18, 2:24-25, Psalm 119:33-35).
I don’t want to stray away from or lose fellowship with Him.
When in the spiritual fog, my soul or spirit seems empty, the strong joy and peace is not there and I have no sense of spiritual direction and it scares me.
I start by searching and seeking for God with all my heart, (Matthew 6:33, 1 Kings 8:54-61).
I spend more time reading my Bible, and praying, (Romans 12:2, Acts 1:8).
Sometimes, I am not in the fog for long and at other times it may be awhile. Oh, what a joy (there is life within my soul or heart) when the fog clears, (2 Corinthians 13:14, Psalm 119:1-3).
Brother J
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
