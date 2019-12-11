Caribou Coffee, a popular brand of java most readily found in the north-central United States, will now be available at Del Rio’s Raspa King snack shop.
Raspa King owner Joe Garcia and Raspa King manager Brittany Cruz said they knew they wanted to begin offering coffee to customers during Del Rio’s cooler months and chose Caribou Coffee after a series of taste tests involving family members and friends.
“We did a lot of research and found that Caribou Coffee was in the top five, and we all liked it. It’s a really smooth blend,” Cruz said.
Cruz said Raspa King will be offering Caribou Coffee in regular coffee, lattes, cappucinos and caramel macchiatos. She said Raspa King will also offer “Caribou Coolers,” a type of frappucino.
“We’ll be offering coffees in 12-ounce, 16-ounce and 20-ounce sizes,” Cruz said.
“We decided to bring coffee in because of the season. We sell ice cream year-round, and it’s always going to be a good seller, but when the weather turns cooler, people want something hot to drink,” Cruz said.
In addition to coffees, Cruz said Raspa King also offers hot chocolate, chai tea lattes and matcha lattes.
Caribou Coffee was born in Edina, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis, Minn. Minnesota remains Caribou Coffee’s stronghold, with nearly 300 outlets. The coffee is also widely available at outlets in Iowa, Wisconsin and North and South Dakota.
The coffee is available in other states, but its sales points in those areas are few and far between.
Garcia said he believes Del Rio is the only authorized Caribou Coffee seller in Texas.
And Garcia knows his coffee.
In 1976, he opened Del Rio Coffee Co., the city’s first coffee service company for offices. He sold the business to DeCoty Coffee in 1980s and pursued other businesses. He opened Raspa King, 600 N. Bedell Ave., in 2017.
“I believe this is the best coffee out there, to me, and I hope Del Rioans will come and try it,” Garcia said.
According to its Facebook page, Raspa King will serve coffee lovers from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in December.
