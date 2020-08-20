Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. has sent a letter to Amistad National Recreation Area Superintendent Chris Ryan, asking Ryan to reopen the park’s boat ramps like Diablo East, pictured here, on weekends. The national recreation area has been closed on weekends to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. has formally asked Amistad National Recreation Area Superintendent Chris Ryan to reopen the park’s boat ramps.
Val Verde County Commissioners Court authorized Owens to send a letter to Ryan during the court’s Aug. 12 regular term meeting, and Owens on Thursday released a copy of the letter to the Del Rio News-Herald.
