San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved an alternative grading policy for spring semester grades, grade point averages and class rank of the 2019-2020 school year.
The alternative grading policy applies to graduating seniors of the Class of 2020 and students in the graduating classes of 2021-2024.
According to a press release, the school district advised every student in kindergarten through twelfth grade must make the effort to receive a numerical grade of 70 or better in order to receive credit.
Currently students have to turn in their assignments in order to receive a passing grade, with the new policy, students can receive a pass or fail grade or a numerical grade of 70 or better, students will have to decide whether they opt for the numerical or the pass or fail options.
“As such, it is of the utmost importance that they submit all their work as required under the current Home Base Instructional (HBI) program,” the school district said.
Board members approved an alternative grading policy in which four specific issues were covered.
According to the policy, only grades calculated at the end of the third six-week period will be used to consider and identify final class rankings, graduation top honors including the top 10 percent, salutatorian and valedictorian for the Class of 2020.
Students in the classes of 2020-2024 will receive a numerical grade for the spring semester, but for grade point average or GPA purposes, grades will only be recorded as pass or fail. The GPA will only reflect work completed through the end of the fall semester, unless a student and their parent or guardian opt to have a numerical grade for the 2020 spring semester count for GPA purposes.
“If a student/parent opts to have a numerical grade for the spring 2020 semester, he or she must notify the Director of PEIMS Data Quality, Compliance and Accountability at P.O. Drawer 428002 Del Rio, Texas in writing … by the end of the fifth six-week grading period of the student’s high school graduation year,” the school district stated.
Although numerical grades will be given for the 2020 spring semester, credits will be given on a pass or fail basis with no GPA implications for the semester, unless a parent or student requests otherwise.
Parents and students should note the decision to have a numerical GPA for the 2020 spring semester count is final and not subject to further change.
Graduating seniors will also be given the opportunity to declare if they are opting to have a numerical grade for the 2020 spring semester count toward their GPA. Seniors and their parent or guardian must submit their declaration to their high school principal by 5 p.m. on May 29.
The senior’s request must be made in writing and the request is final and is not subject to change.
Students taking dual credit courses will be awarded a numerical grade from their college or university, with passing grades ranging between 60-100.
“Any numerical grade between 59.5 to 69.9 awarded by the college and or university for the spring 2020 semester will automatically post to a score of 70 on the SFDRCISD transcript,” the school district said.
Parents of high school students, current freshmen to seniors, are advised to call their campus principal regarding any questions or concerns over the adopted resolution.
