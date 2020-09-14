Parents and children received Saturday school supplies and educational information as part of the 14th annual back to school drive, while staying at a safe distance at the Del Rio Civic Center’s parking lot.
This year’s back to school drive was done differently, with parents and children staying inside vehicles while waiting to receive the items. The change was done in order for attendees and volunteers to participate with social distancing guidelines.
