San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District will share reports on reopening school and proposed updates for the incoming school year to the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees during the next school board meeting.
The district will present the reports to board members on Monday at 6 p.m., during a regular board meeting. As per previous meetings, it will be conducted via video conference and available to view on online through the school district’s YouTube channel.
School administration has previously presented and discussed various options for reopening schools in time for the 2020-2021 school year with board members. The options included extending holidays, alternating days for students to be in a physical classroom and continue using home distance learning.
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines all school districts within the state should abide by, such as removing extra furniture within classrooms and limiting the amount of student traffic inside campuses.
Per the meeting’s agenda, reopening schools is a discussion item whereas any updates to the 2020-2021 school calendar will either be approved, tabled or denied by board members on Monday.
Del Rioans can submit a request to be heard during the citizen’s comments portion of the meeting. Requests must be submitted 30 minutes prior to the meeting’s starting time to web_master@sfdr-cisd.org
