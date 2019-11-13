American Red Cross efforts to install smoke detectors in homes throughout Del Rio got a major boost recently with a $5,000 donation from Texas Community Bank.
“The American Red Cross approached us and basically told us they were going to be doing an outreach to the community to help install smoke alarms. They gave us some data and said they’ve saved 642 lives and made more than 750,000 homes safer across the country since 2014 by installing smoke alarms,” Sylvia Owens, executive vice president for the Texas Community Bank company and the regional president for Texas Community Bank’s Del Rio bank, said.
Owens said the American Red Cross in Del Rio will carry out a smoke detector installation push this month, targeting lower income homes here.
She said Red Cross representatives will be meeting with Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. to select a target area for the installations.
Joshua Hoffman, American Red Cross regional philanthropy officer, said the Red Cross looks at several different criteria when planning the installations in an area.
“They take into consideration income, that’s the primary indicator. When we canvass that area, we will see how many homes in that neighborhood actually have smoke alarms or working smoke alarms and then we place door-hangers and we’ll knock on doors letting people know we will be in the area during a particular week,” Hoffman said.
He said residents are informed they can have smoke detectors installed free of charge, adding the Red Cross installers will also review an evacuation plan with family members.
“Unfortunately when these things happen our first responders are just as much at risk as anyone else, and we don’t want them unnecessarily going back inside a house unless they absolutely have to, so if the family has a rallying point, they will be able to let first responders know that everyone is out of the house,” Hoffman said.
He noted the Red Cross is working with local businesses and organizations “to assist the community at a grass-roots level.”
Hoffman said 90 percent of the disasters to which the American Red Cross responds are home fires.
Owens said when she learned of the Red Cross’ efforts to make local families safer, she knew Texas Community Bank had to get involved.
“We jumped on board because their efforts dovetail with the vision of Texas Community Bank to help out and do outreach, so today we are gifting the Red Cross with a $5,000 check that’s going to go toward the purchase of some of these smoke alarms,” Owens said.
