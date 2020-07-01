Some 40 local businesses have applied for grants through a recently-announced city program funded by the federal CARES Act.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski spoke briefly about the new grant program last week during an update he gave to Del Rio City Council members on recent city activities.
Wojnowski presents updates on city activities carried out during the COVID-19 crisis to council members during their meetings.
“All city services continue as they have been throughout COVID-19,” Wojnowski told council members at the start of his briefing presented on June 23.
He opened the briefing with a report on home delivery of meals for the city’s seniors.
“We deliver lunches on weekdays. We have 17 clients less served this week compared to last week, so the new total is 565 persons receiving home-delivered lunches during the week. If seniors, ages 55 and up, are interested in participating in this program, please call 830-774-8670,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager added five members of the civic center staff are helping the city’s nutrition program staff deliver those meals.
“In our Women’s, Infants and Children, state-funded WIC program, we had 1,942 clients in April with benefits, 1,867 in May, and each month is a new start. Presently in June we have 1,793 receiving benefits. For those who’d like to learn more about WIC benefits, please call 830-774-8609 to learn about qualifying for that program,” Wojnowski told the council.
WIC employees have also sewn 758 cloth masks, 205 more from the last report he made to council, the city manager said.
Wojnowski reminded the council that during its June 16 meeting, it established a Small Business Stimulus Grant Program using a portion of the city’s CARES Act funding.
“Currently about 40 Del Rio businesses have already applied for that program,” he said.
The deadline to apply for the grants has passed, but city officials during a previous meeting said a second round of grant funding is anticipated.
Wojnowski reminded the council there is currently no convenience fee for the city’s utility customers who wish to pay their bills online or for city property owners who wish to pay their property taxes online.
“For utility payments, you can call 866-299-3771,” he said.
Anyone who wishes to pay a municipal court fine may call 866-282-1248, Wojnowski said.
He said the city’s public information department has shared many informative posts for citizens on the city’s web site and social media.
“They post our (COVID-19) testing graphic as well as other informative posts,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager also reviewed the money the city has spent on COVID-19 activities, much of will be reimbursable through the federal CARES Act.
Wojnowski said the city to date has spent $136,081 on goods and activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have used this for personnel costs, personal protective equipment, disinfecting supplies, plexiglass partitions and technology upgrades. We’re also looking into using the CARES Act funding for additional plexiglass throughout city facilities, touchless sanitizer and soap dispensers, temporary staff to screen visitors in City Hall and other city facilities and also an assistant to our emergency management coordinator,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager said additional CARES Act funds will be used to purchase masks for distribution to city employees and to the public.
