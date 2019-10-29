Members of the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation voted unanimously to assist the city with the expansion of traffic lanes at the Del Rio port of entry.
The expansion of lanes at the port was one of several economic development projects discussion by the corporation members when they met Friday.
“They’re asking that the access lanes from the end of the bridge to the port of entry be expanded, and that would require the construction by the city of another travel lane that would allow the (commercial) trucks to get out of the immigration lanes coming in (to the port of entry). They were specific in their briefing the city is going to have to pay for that portion from the end of the bridge to the immigration facility, about a quarter of a mile,” Economic Development Corporation Vice Chair Jerry Simpton said.
Estimates of the construction cost have been over $1 million, Simpton added.
“What I would suggest – and I hope we would endorse it – is that out of the fund balance, we dedicate $1 million today to that project,” Simpton said, adding if the city waits for the federal government’s General Services Administration to complete the project, it may take several years.
He also urged the Economic Development Corporation “to ask the city to fast-track that process.”
“It makes all the sense in the world. Rather than back up trucks and back up immigration and back up everything on the bridge ... you remember the early part of this summer, people were walking because they could not get to work, the trucks could not pass. It was a horrible mess,” Simpton said.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, who attended Friday’s Economic Development Corporation meeting, said he and Port of Entry Director Liliana Flores have been working together “to figure out how to get this project underway.”
He also explained exactly where the project would be sited, from the area where the roadway from the international bridge touches land on the U.S. side of the bridge north to the port of entry.
“We would construct two additional lanes, and these two lanes would go into where the cargo inspection facility is right now. The idea is to designate the right-most lane to the SENTRI and cargo traffic,” Lozano said.
“One lane would facilitate the SENTRI traffic, which is essentially Global Entry, with expedited traffic, for citizens ... ” Lozano said, noting the plan was Flores’ idea to alleviate traffic coming into the U.S. from Mexico.
He asked Economic Development Corporation members to keep in mind Ciudad Acuña has already expanded its own port facilities on the Mexico side of the international bridge.
The mayor told the Economic Development Corporation members his vision is for a “scaled-down” version of the port in Laredo.
“Getting the traffic flowing through and getting our numbers higher and our counts higher and adding other projects, like an FDA clearinghouse for produce. We currently don’t have that. This is step one,” Lozano said.
Economic Development Corporation member Lucas Gilliam asked if the GSA would have any part in the construction of the new lanes.
“If we take ownership now, we’ll be bypassing most of that,” Lozano said.
“I don’t want to get in a position where we put the money in, we do the hard labor, we bid it and we actually build it, and then they put up a sign that says, ‘Yeah, whenever we get to it, we’ll build a tie-in to our facility’,” Gilliam said.
“My understanding is that if we take ownership and we push forward, it gets done, from Point A to Point B and it’s done,” the mayor said.
Lozano reiterated he believes the additional lanes will jump-start other port projects.
“This is just the first step. We really need to get that cargo traffic away from the civilian traffic, the inbound civilian traffic,” Lozano said.
Economic Development Corporation member Al Arreola asked how much the project would cost, and Lozano said there are currently no firm cost estimates for the project.
“The city doesn’t have it budgeted, so we can budget it for the city,” Simpton said.
Gilliam asked if the international bridge had a fund from which construction monies might also be drawn.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski said he has not looked into the bridge funds available, adding the city council would be updated on the project in November or December, and at that time, he said, administrators should have a better idea of what the project will cost.
Simpton also pointed out the city will have to expend funds on the design of the project and noted the Economic Development Corporation money can be used for that purpose.
“This project will have a huge impact ... We’ve got to do something for our cross-border traffic. It not only affects cargo, it affects everybody that comes across that river to buy stuff here, and there is a lot of money that flows into Del Rio from over there, not just Acuña, but from Monterrey and Saltillo. We have to have some kind of ‘golden nugget’ that says come here, don’t go to the Valley, don’t go to Eagle Pass. I commend you on this project,” Gilliam said.
Wojnowski pledged to keep the Economic Development Corporation informed as costs of the projects become clearer.
Gilliam made a motion the Economic Development Corporation commit to participate in the lane expansion project.
“We expect the city manager to come back with the cost of the design and engineering and maybe then we can start our first installment,” Gilliam added.
Economic Development Corporation member Al Arreola gave the second, and the motion passed unanimously.
