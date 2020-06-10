A Del Rio woman was recently arrested at the Del Rio International Bridge Port of Entry, while she was trying to enter the United States with narcotics concealed on her person, police records state.
Melanie Valtierra, 20, whose place of residence is listed at the 900 block of East Second Street, was arrested on May 21, at 11 a.m. at the Del Rio International Bridge Port of Entry, 3140 Spur 239, and charged with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third degree felony, according to the arrest report.
On May 21, a Del Rio Police Department officer was dispatched to the port of entry, the arrest report states.
Customs officers advised police officers that Valtierra had attempted to enter the United States with narcotics concealed on her person, the report states.
According to the report, the narcotic field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Valtierra was arrested and charged with the third degree felony.
