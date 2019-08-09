Casa de la Cultura will host two more Noches Musicales before the concert series ends for the summer. Tonight local band Texas Roots Revival will perform at the Brown Plaza.
Attendees can listen to a mixture of musical genres including country and new alternative with this roots band. This is the third time the band will perform in the Noches Musicales lineup.
“It took a bit of time for us to set a date for Noches Musicales and that was mostly on my part, but we’re happy to do it,” Peter Herrera said.
The band consists of Herrera, Scott Nebel, Wesley Robinson and J.P. Rodriguez. Herrera added the band came together after he and Nebel disbanded in the early 2000s, left to San Antonio, then came back to Del Rio and wanted to start a new band project with Nebel.
“We filled the spots as we needed them and now we’re a band,” Herrera said.
The band previously performed as part of the City of Del Rio Fourth of July festivities musical lineup this year at the Dr. Alfredo Gutierrez Amphitheater.
This is the 14th year Casa has organized the summer concert series for the public. The event is free to the public and kicks off at 8:30 p.m.
Herrera added it is important to support local bands and people should take the opportunity to enjoy the free event.
“The music scene is growing in Del Rio. People have been rallying by the music scene here and it’s great to see local bands get supported by their community,” Herrera said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a portable chair, in order to sit down during the performance. Vendors will be on site providing food to the public.
Next week will close out the Noches Musicales concerts featuring Family Jewelz with special guest Abdias Ernesto Garcia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.