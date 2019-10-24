San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District continues current renovation and construction projects. Projects are on track for completion according to a presentation Chief Operations Officer Les Hayenga made before the board of trustees Monday night.
“We were trying to get construction documents back in time for this meeting, but we had some delays,” Hayenga said. According to Hayenga, once the documents are complete, they will be brought back to the board of trustees for review in the next board meeting.
Work on the Del Rio Freshman Life Skills unit is currently scheduled to begin on Jan. 20, 2020 and completion is scheduled for April 20, 2020.
The life skills unit was approved for renovation on May 20 by the board of t rustees, with the schematic design approved on Sept. 16. The unit is one of current renovation projects taking place within the school district.
The driveway expansion at Lonnie Green Elementary is still undergoing phase two and is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 30. Lights were recently installed to the expansion, and a concrete sidewalk and concrete canopy pad are scheduled for installation and completion from Nov. 18-24.
Fabrication and installation of a canopy, and installation of lighting will remain to complete the driveway expansion project.
Del Rio High School is currently undergoing three renovation projects: the dining hall, ceiling, and the 400 wing.
“They (the construction team) have completed the main part of the glass wall at this point, separating the gym from the cafeteria,” Hayenga said. New air conditioning was installed and custodians have cleaned up the gym floor from all the construction, according to Hayenga.
“We are continuing to move forward with laying in utilities, working on the wheel chair ramps,” Hayenga said. Microwave stations were started this week and with the addition of student workstations and dining tables for the cafeteria, all items are estimated to be complete between Oct. 30 through Dec. 18.
Ceiling renovation at the high school is moving forward and majority of the area around the high school library done, according to Hayenga. There are two halls left for the renovation to be complete.
“The library (ceiling), we’re trying to see right now if we can work that in over Christmas break, because they (the construction team) will need two weeks to work that over,” Hayenga said.
The 400 wing at the high school is moving forward, he said. The teacher lounge in the 400 wing is being expanded, due to the addition of a new copier machine, while also maintaining the size of the surrounding classrooms.
“Right now, we have the maintenance department doing the electrical (component), we have Schneider in there finishing up the HVAC and we also have Frontera in there trying to get all the drywall in place, so we can set up the new furniture,” Hayenga said. New furniture for the wing is estimated to arrive by Dec. 9.
Staff and students from the 1000 wing will be relocated to the 400 wing on Dec. 20 and substantial completion of the 400 wing is estimated for Dec. 30.
