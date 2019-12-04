POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Seth Brantley, 27, was arrested on Nov. 19, at 1:29 a.m. and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, and with unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, police records show.
Brantley, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of Airport Road, was arrested at the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 90 East, records show.
According to his arrest report Brantley was arrested after a traffic stop for expired registration, according to the arrest report he consented to a vehicle search.
The vehicle search led to Del Rio Police Department officers locating narcotics and a firearm, the report states.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Pete Randall Cervantez, 43, a resident of the 1300 block of North Main Street, was arrested on Nov. 17, at 9:53 p.m. at the intersection of Bedell Avenue and East 15th Street, and charged with driving while intoxicated, police records show.
The arrest, according to the arrest report, occurred when Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the report of a three-vehicle accident at the aforementioned intersection, and found one of the drivers to be intoxicated, the arrest report states.
Cervantes was arrested and charged with DWI.
Sulema Reyes, 30, a resident of the 100 block of Floyd Avenue, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Nov. 16, at 5:22 a.m., she was arrested at the intersection of East Garza and Railway Avenue, police records show.
ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE
Alyssa Marie Rodriguez, 19, a resident of the 300 block of Linda Vista Drive, was arrested on Nov. 17, at 12:41 a.m. at the intersection of Waters Avenue and West Gutierrez Street, and charged with accident involving damage, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
Robert James Valadez, 58, a resident of the 400 block of Chandler Avenue, in Brackettville, Texas, was arrested on Nov. 20, at the 900 block of East 12th Street, and charged with aggravated robbery, police records show.
