Dinosaur enthusiasts, children and parents can enjoy some lessons, at-home projects and more as the Whitehead Memorial Museum hosts virtual presentations with a self-taught paleontologist and animal behaviorist.
George Blasing, known as Dinosaur George, is a staple guest to the museum during the annual Dino Days exhibit, and shares facts about a variety of dinosaurs to the local children. This year the event was canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
“We usually hold our Dino Days in May, but due to schools closing, we were unable to hold the event this year. The students love to see Dinosaur George come to Del Rio every year and it was a disappointment when we had to cancel the Dino Day event,” Whitehead Memorial Museum Executive Director Michael Diaz said.
Diaz contacted Dinosaur George and both came up with Dinosaur Hour as an alternative for Del Rio children to learn about dinosaurs.
The museum is hosting online meetings in which the public can access Dinosaur George’s presentations. The presentations will be held only Mondays and Wednesdays from June 15 to July 20.
“These meetings are free to anyone who would like to join, thanks to a grant from Union Pacific,” Diaz said, “The first meeting just ended and it was such a pleasure to see participants interacting with Dinosaur George.”
Diaz explained Dinosaur George will ask questions during the presentations and allow students to answer, and will answer questions from the participants at the end of the presentations.
Presentations scheduled for June 29 and July 8 are scheduled for 7 p.m., while the rest are scheduled for 1 p.m. Each meeting will have a different presentation topic, and parents can access the presentations through the direct link whiteheadmuseum.org/dinohour or through the museum’s Facebook page.
The formation of fossils, geology, the tyrannosaurus rex and prehistoric mammals are some of the topics Dinosaur George will present. With over 40 years of study and research, Dinosaur George has shared dinosaur facts with over 4000 museums, schools and public events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.