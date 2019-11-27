A Del Rio driver was traveling west at 5:53 a.m. on Nov. 20, when his 2018 white Nissan Rogue struck an 85-year-old woman who was crossing the road on Spur 239, the accident report released Tuesday states.
The woman was identified in the report as Sara Rosalas de Nava, 85, while the driver was listed as Matthew Lee Arellano, 31, a resident of the 200 block of Avondale, in Del Rio, Texas.
The vehicle is registered to Ean Holdings, with an address at the 14000 block of East 12th Street in Tulsa, Okla., according to the accident report.
That morning, the Nissan Rogue was traveling west on Spur 239, on the inside lane, and struck De Nava after crossing the intersection of Farley Lane, the report states.
De Nava was struck with the right front of the vehicle, causing her to go over the hood, the report states.
After the impact the vehicle swerved to the left, toward the turning lane, while the impact caused De Nava to be thrown toward the outside lane.
Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced the closure of one or more lanes on Spur 239, in order to conduct an investigation on the fatal accident.
TxDOT advised the traveling public the investigation would take about two hours, and recommended the use of alternate routes.
