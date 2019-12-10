Recently, Trump was mocking his Energy Secretary, Texan Rick Perry: “He put on glasses, so people think he’s smart. People can see through the glasses.”
But Perry being the lapdog that he is, also recently said of Trump: “Trump was chosen by God to lead the U.S.” And Perry continues, and compares Trump to Old Testament kings who were “imperfect” like imperfect Trump.
Whoa there Nelly, David was more than imperfect, he was a lowdown murdering adulterer, who cared nothing for the Ten Commandments, panting for Bathsheba, bedding her while her husband, a soldier, was away fighting in David’s army.
David sent word to the commander to put Bathsheba’s husband where the fighting was more intense, and Uriah bit the dust. Now David with bloody hands continued his romping with the jezebel Bathsheba.
And Rick Perry is wrong. God does not pick imperfect anybody, as humans we are all imperfect, but we can’t all be president.
But if you want to call God, the Electoral College, well, this is a free country but no thanks to Bible thumpers. Thanks to the Founders who were neither Bible thumpers nor hypocrites. They knew the combination of church and state were not about freedom and justice. And you should be thankful for that.
The Founders did not create a nation under God. They knew God was not about nations or groups. God waits for you as an individual on the day of reckoning. The Bible says men’s hearts will fail them.
And I say Trump’s heart will drop out of his rear end.
Both, the local columnist and local lady columnist, include in their columns that we are a nation under God. Really? When?
Was it at the time the natives fed the pilgrims who were starving? Or was it at the time of the slave industry? Or was it during the 100 years of Jim Crow? How about we were a nation under God during the Great Depression when an estimated 30 million Americans were unemployed, and the congressional Republicans as usual did not want the government to help millions of white Americans even in the face of a national crisis such as the Great Depression.
Bankers in New York were jumping out of windows, while bankers in Texas were throwing bankrupt, and dirt-poor farmers, and ranchers who were now all hat and no cattle, off their properties. But the preachers kept singing hallelujahs and eating well.
So, you are saying that God was in on all those bad times in American history?
It sounds more like the devil’s work to me. In particular in the days of slavery.
Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson had been a preacher before he became a soldier, and one day sitting on a fence rail whittling a piece of wood, and answering reporters’ question said he didn’t think of the Yankees as enemies, but that he was on a mission from God to bring the stray sheep Yankees back into the fold.
Well, not long after that, old Jackson lay belly up on the ground shot by one of his own sentries and died a few days later.
Years after the war, Confederate pious Christian soldier Robert (Bobby) E. Lee when asked why the South lost the war, Lee said God was punishing them for slavery. Duh. Did God have to punish everybody with a bloody Civil War? I think not. And I doubt God was anywhere in the vicinity.
Where was God? I think he may have been on an island in the sky sipping wine from the grapes of wrath watching humanity bloody themselves up.
In my opinion, Lincoln and U.S. Grant were godlier than God himself. At the surrender at Appomattox court house in Virginia, U.S. Grant wore muddy boots, and had mud on his uniform.
The pompous “Bobby” Lee came in with shiny boots and wore a spic and span uniform.
Grant had advice from Lincoln to be kind to the vanquished. Grant let the Confederate soldiers keep their guns and horses.
They would need their rifles for hunting and the horses for plowing.
In the case of the American Civil War, nobody can say whose side God was on. I repeat, I believe God is about individuals. Not nations or groups.
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
