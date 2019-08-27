With a record-setting heat advisory index, citizens are being advised to stay cool and hydrated during these coming days.
Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said high temperatures for Monday were expected to be in the mid-100s, up to possibly as high as 108 degrees in the immediate Del Rio area.
“The average high temperature on this date (Monday) is 96 degrees, with the previous high temperature record for this date being 103 degrees set in 2002. So, Del Rio is looking at high temperatures at over 10 degrees higher than average, and several degrees beyond the current daily record,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber said the heat index values, how hot it actually feels, was going to be in the 110s on Monday, nearly at 115 degrees Fahrenheit.
“This August will most certainly make the record-books as the hottest August on record and is also close-running for the hottest month ever on record, since records began in 1905, in Del Rio,” Schreiber said.
More information on the August record will be probably next Monday, according to Schreiber.
Excessive heat is the deadliest weather event in the United States as a whole, and second deadliest in Texas, according to Schreiber.
“The easiest way to avoid these dangerous conditions is to stay inside an air conditioned area, keeping in mind that your pets need to stay cool as well,” Schreiber said. Citizens with outdoor occupations are highly recommended by Schreiber to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.
Schreiber said when someone is driving, it is recommended to not leave animals, children and other people inside the vehicle once it is parked. “Life-threatening temperatures can be reached in a matter of only a few minutes. Always ‘look before you,’” Schreiber said.
