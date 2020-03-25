March 25, 2020 Jail Log
March 12
Conrado Oviedo
Burglary of habitation with intention to commit other felony
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Calistro Rodriguez
Burglary of habitation
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
March 16
Ruby Medrano
Robbery
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
March 17
Ceazar Garcia-Hdz
Violation of probation aggravated robbery
Del Rio Police Department
March 18
Juan Antonio DeLeon
Burglary of motor vehicle
Assault causes bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
March 22
Jacqueline M. Chavez
Assault causes bodily injury/family violence
Del Rio Police Department
