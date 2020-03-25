March 25, 2020 Jail Log

March 12

Conrado Oviedo

Burglary of habitation with intention to commit other felony

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Calistro Rodriguez

Burglary of habitation

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

March 16

Ruby Medrano

Robbery

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

March 17

Ceazar Garcia-Hdz

Violation of probation aggravated robbery

Del Rio Police Department

March 18

Juan Antonio DeLeon

Burglary of motor vehicle

Assault causes bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

March 22

Jacqueline M. Chavez

Assault causes bodily injury/family violence

Del Rio Police Department

