A museum exhibit featuring the African-American community in Del Rio will preview on Martin Luther King Day.
The Whitehead Memorial Museum will preview the exhibit “African-American Del Rio” to the public after the Martin Luther King march on Jan. 20, at the Paul Poag Theatre. Citizens can view the exhibit before and after watching a video of King’s famous speech “I Have a Dream.”
The community can participate in the march, beginning at Star Park at 10:30 a.m. and participants will march from the park towards Val Verde County Courthouse. After the march, a program of speeches will be followed by the video.
The exhibit will be on display at the museum throughout the month of February, with free admission on Feb. 7 between 7-9 p.m.
The exhibit encompasses the history of African-American Del Rio residents from the 1870s through the next century, covering neighborhoods, schools, employment and families.
The history of Del Rio includes Hispanic and the minority Anglo populations. Though generally ignored in published histories, a smaller minority group of African-American Texans have lived in Del Rio from its earliest days, appearing in the first census of the community, according to museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.