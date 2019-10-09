Members of the Del Rio community stayed active over the weekend with Ándale Del Rio on Saturday morning.
The health fair was open to the public and took place at the Buena Vista Park. Citizens received health advice from local organizations and were able to participate in activities throughout the morning.
The 5K was moved to the Lions Park track before more people arrived to participate.
Performances by the Del Rio Middle School cheer team, Del Rio Freshman Sapphires and Del Rio High School Queen City Belles were scheduled throughout the morning.
Nate Morrison, founder of Focus Fitness Del Rio, spoke to attendees about his vision and was accompanied by music played by DJ Reno Luna through the Focus Fitness segment.
Celebrity judges for the elementary school challenge consisted of Hector Cruz Jr., 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Ariana Rodriguez, 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Teen Natalia Sanchez, Raquel Ray Torres, 2019-2020 Miss Queen City Serena Sandoval, Darwin Boedeker, congressional candidate for the 23rd Congressional District; and other members of the community.
Each elementary campus from the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District had a team of children participate in a fitness challenge. Garfield Elementary won first place in the fitness challenge.
