The Del Rio Building Standards Commission has postponed a decision on whether a building in the 400 block of Plaza Avenue should be demolished.
The building standards commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 20 to reconsider demolition of a building at 403 Plaza Ave. after its owner, Dolly Calderon, asked the commission for more time to seek her own contractor to take down the structure.
The two-story abandoned house at 403 Plaza Ave. was one of five structures the commission discussed during the Nov. 20 meeting.
“In my opinion, this structure meets all five (criteria for a dangerous building) and is determined to be substandard. Those five criteria are it’s uninhabitable, it’s in danger of falling and injuring persons or property. It’s a fire hazard, and there was a fire at the property, and it’s damp and unsanitary and likely to cause disease and sickness. There were also what I suspected to be drug paraphernalia in the backyard, and it’s open and insufficiently unsecured,” City Public Works Director Craig Cook told the commissioners.
Cook said the building is an adobe wall construction that was probably built in the 1930s, with wood frame trim and roofing.
Cook said according to the Val Verde County Appraisal District, the owners of the property are Jolinda Perez and Dalinda D. “Dolly” Calderon. He noted Calderon was present at the public hearing.
“At the time I wrote my report, the yard was unkempt and overgrown. The city cleared that lot on Sept. 5 based on a complaint by a neighbor, so the lot is not the issue any longer, but there are several safety violations. It has several open holes in the walls and in the roof, and there are a few missing windows,” Cook said.
There was fire on the roof of the house in 2013, possibly caused by fireworks.
Cook reviewed the photos he took of the structure and discussed the damage that could be seen from the outside of the building.
“I think – and I told her this – that the building has some serious structural damage. She told me it’s been added onto several times,” Cook said.
After Cook finished his report, the commissioners questioned Calderon.
“What do you want to do with the property?” Commissioner Juan Fernandez asked her.
“I would like to fix it, if it’s possible, if it’s permitted. I know there’s a lot of damage. The side wall on the right side, the north side, would have to be totally replaced, and even though it’s adobe, I would probably want to use cinder block to sustain the top, give it more support,” Calderon replied.
“I don’t know. I am not a contractor. I’m just thinking out loud. I haven’t been able to speak to anyone who can give me advice whether it can be fixed or can’t be fixed. I don’t have a husband who could possibly lead me and tell me. Women don’t pay attention to these things, but I am trying,” she added.
Calderon said she has spoken with a mason who lives in San Antonio about repairs but has been unable to contact him recently.
“So you’re asking for more time?” Fernandez asked.
“If you would allow it,” Calderon replied.
“Would 30 days help you?” Fernandez asked.
“Well, 30 days, with Christmas coming up, that’s really not enough time for me. We’re busy at Memo’s, and I wouldn’t have time to work on this project,” Calderon replied.
“Well, why did it take this long, to get to this point?” Fernandez asked.
“Why? Because it was ignored,” she said.
“So 30 days is insufficient to get someone to help you?” Fernandez asked.
As they continued the discussion, Commissioner Hector Canales, a professional engineer, told Calderon, “It’s going to be cheaper for you to knock it down and build something new.”
Fernandez told Calderon 30 days should be enough time for her to get an opinion on the building from a contractor she trusts.
Calderon then asked the commissioners if they could give her some names of contractors she might be able to call about the structure.
Fernandez told her the city has a list of contractors.
He then asked Cook if the commission could postpone making a decision on the structure until its December meeting.
Fernandez said he believed once Calderon talked to contractors and learned the cost involved, she would agree with their assessment.
“But we have to deal with this,” said Commissioner Tomas Robles.
Commissioner Isidro Valdez Fernandez said the commission would reconsider the case at its next meeting and make a decision then.
Calderon asked what the city would charge to demolish the structure.
“Well, I don’t know, because the way we’re going to do the demolitions that the city does after the owner has failed to do it on their own, we’ll put that out to bid with contractors, we’ll take the low composite bid and have them price each structure. One person likely will do all demolitions, but we’ll know the price the city paid for each building and that price will then be a lien on that property,” Cook said.
Canales said he believed the cost would be higher than the typical demolition because of the amount of adobe in the original structure.
Calderon said she would go by the city public works department and pick up a list of contractors.
The commissioners then voted to postpone a decision on the property until December’s meeting.
