U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station arrested eight smugglers in three failed smuggling attempts, Nov. 14, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced.
“Del Rio Sector continues to stay devoted to dismantling these criminal organizations,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Agents are committed to protecting the United States and by parterning with local law enforcement entities, we’re working on a common goal: keeping our communities safe.” Border Patrol agents from the Carrizo Springs Station attempted to stop a 2016 Nissan Rogue on Highway 83 near Catarina when the driver continued driving and failed to stop. After a few miles, the driver yielded along the highway, and several individuals bailed out into the surrounding brush in an attempt to evade arrest, the agency said.
Agents performing the stop apprehended one suspected illegal immigrant, who was left in the car, and the driver, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen from Austin. Efforts to find additional suspected illegal immigrants were unsuccessful. The driver and suspected illegal immigrant were transported to the Carrizo Springs Station for processing, the agency said.
Shortly after, agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Horse Patrol alerted nearby agents of a possible smuggling attempt near their location. Responding agents assisted Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle stop involving three separate vehicles on Highway 277 near Carrizo Springs. After an immigration inspection, agents arrested five suspected smugglers, two males, and two females, all U.S. citizens, and one man lawfully admitted permanent resident, all from Eagle Pass, for attempting to smuggle five illegal aliens. All subjects and their vehicles were taken to the Carrizo Springs Station for processing.
Additionally, agents from the Carrizo Springs Station responded to a call for assistance from Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office. Responding agents arrived and conducted an immigration inspection on the occupants of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, resulting in a failed smuggling attempt. The driver and passenger, both U.S. citizen family members from Seguin, were arrested on suspicion of alien smuggling. Three adult men illegal aliens from Mexico were taken into custody.
All suspected smugglers face felony charges under United States Code Title 8, Section 1324, alien smuggling, and if convicted could receive up to 10 years in prison. All illegal aliens were processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.
