A reported race taking place recently on Bedell Avenue ended up with two drivers in jail and one woman in the hospital, police records show.
Darron Ty Burt, 22, whose place of residence is listed in the 100 block of White Dove Trail, and Doroteo Lozano, 17, whose address is listed at the 900 block of East Bean Street, were arrested and charged with racing on highway on Jan. 26, at 3:20 p.m., arrest records show.
On Jan. 26, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of Bedell Avenue, at the intersection with 17th Street, for a two-vehicle collision, records show.
A police officer arrived on scene and observed a black Dodge Ram 1500 and an orange Ford Escape sport utility vehicle with significant damage, the officer talked to the driver of the Ford Escape, who complained of pain to her neck and back, an affidavit states.
The woman was transported by emergency medical services to Val Verde Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, the document states.
The driver door of the Ford Escape was completely destroyed, along with a majority of the front portion of the vehicle, the document states. The front of the Ram 1500 was also destroyed and the driver door was crumpled closed, the document states.
The driver of the Ram 1500 was identified as Doroteo Lozano, who stated that a blue Toyota Corolla attempted to pass him up, so he accelerated to a speed of 45 miles per hour and lost control around the curve in the road, which resulted in the collision with the oncoming vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to the affidavit. The driver of the Corolla remained on scene and was identified as Darron Ty Burt, who had been surrounded by several witnesses who identified him as being involved in the incident, the affidavit states. Multiple witnesses to the collision informed officers they had observed the Ram 1500 and a Toyota Corolla traveling at a high rate of speed alongside one another as the two travelled northbound on Bedell Avenue, the affidavit states. Burt is facing racing on highway charges, a Class B misdemeanor, while Lozano was charged with racing on highway causing bodily injury, a third degree felony, according to their arrest reports.
