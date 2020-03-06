I saw a documentary on how they made magnets and how magnetism affects materials. They were even making super magnets by electronic charging of different materials. One demonstration included a globe a little bigger than a basketball suspended in midair and turning around slowly much like the earth rotates.
It was at that moment I realized something very important, how God holds everything together.
The magnetic forces that kept that globe suspended in midair are invisible to the naked eye just as the power of God is invisible to the naked eye.
There are some special ways you can detect magnetism or electric fields, but we do not have the special equipment to detect the power of God.
Just as eclectic forces are active and working everywhere so is the power of God. Some think just because we cannot see it or verify it with our instrumentation it does not exist or is not possible.
The Bible has a lot to say about God’s power. God knew how to make and maintain everything that exists, (Job 26:7-13, & 28:23-26). His power keeps everything in balance, (Psalm 104:5, Isaiah 40:26, Jeremiah 5:22, Romans 1:20).
God created everything for a purpose but he has purposely hidden the way he created all things from us, (Ecclesiastes 3:11, &11:5, Hebrews 11:3).
Maybe we should honor and humble ourselves before such a great God, (Psalm 8:3, &33:8&9).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.