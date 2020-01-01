Michael G. and I look forward every year to the two days of the Audubon Society Christmas Bird Counts in Val Verde County: on the first day, the Comstock Count, and on the second, the Del Rio Count.
Mike and I have been counting birds together around Christmastime since 1997. A few years after we began helping with the local counts, Mike was asked to become the official compiler for both the Comstock and Del Rio counts, and he has been doing that ever since.
We are both proud to be part of the Christmas Count effort, one of the largest citizen science projects in the world, with thousands of birders counting birds in hundreds of count circles around the nation and the world.
For my part, I’m also extremely happy to be able to spend some time in the field with Mike, my husband and my best birding friend.
I’ve been sick on and off since Thanksgiving, and because of my congestion, hacking and wheezing, the count was more physically difficult for me this year, but I hung in there.
Mike and I want to thank all the folks at Seminole Canyon State Park and Historic Site, especially the park’s new superintendent Douglas Adair and our old friend Tanya Petruney. Their help makes counting in the park so much easier.
One of the things Mike and I noticed as soon as we started to count was the lack of sparrows in the fields.
This pattern repeated itself throughout the park and in other areas of the Comstock Count circle, which we learned from our other teams in the field at the end of the day.
We believe that the dry conditions throughout the past year are at least partly to blame.
Other dry land birds, like the Northern Mockingbirds, Pyrrhuloxia and Canyon Wrens were out in full force, though.
One of the birds we always look forward to seeing at Seminole Canyon is the White-throated Swift, which is somewhat of a specialty here.
In Del Rio, we are familiar with the little Chimney Swifts that spend their summers with us. Swifts look like aerodynamic little cigars with wings, and they are all master aerialists, which they must be to hunt down the flying insects that are their primary prey.
White-throated Swifts can be found throughout the western canyonlands, as they nest in crevices in sheer rock canyons.
They are common in proper habitat throughout the Rocky Mountains and can be found as far north as southern Canada.
In the winter months, they pull back from areas where the cold will kill off their insect prey, but can be found year-round in areas where the winters are relatively mild: southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
Mike and I are always happy to see these little birds and include them in the count.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
