U.S. Border Patrol agents, in collaboration with local and federal law enforcement partners, foiled six smuggling attempts throughout Del Rio Sector, July 13.
These arrests were made through close partnerships among law enforcement agencies, ensuring the attempts were thwarted. The arrests were made in conjunction with the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office, the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations utilizing an Unmanned Aircraft System, along with Border Patrol agents in Brackettville and Carrizo Springs.
