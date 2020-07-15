A jet-stream level wind flow, with the subtropical high pressure featured, shows how hot temperatures are created during the current climate. Due to this, on Tuesday Del Rio tied for the hottest day ever on record with a previous record set on June 9, 1988.
Del Rio summer temperatures tied for the hottest day ever on record, while also setting a new mark for the highest temperature on July 14.
Both National Weather Service Austin - San Antonio and STWX Strategic Weather Consulting confirmed Tuesday, July 14, 2020 tied for the hottest day ever on record with the previous record set in June 9, 1988. Both dates recorded a high temperature of 112 degrees Fahrenheit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.