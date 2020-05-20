A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with assault on a pedestrian with a vehicle, during an incident occurring in the city’s southeast side.
Luis Gerardo Aguirre, 34, whose place of residence is listed at the 1300 block of Las Vacas Street, was arrested on May 7, at the 100 block of Railroad Street by Del Rio Police Department officers, police records show.
According to the incident report, the officers responded at 7:13 p.m. to the site, where a crash involving an injured pedestrian was reported.
After investigating the incident the officers determined Aguirre to be intoxicated and having caused the accident, the report states.
The preliminary investigation showed that Aguirre struck the pedestrian, whose name, age or other information is not listed, and caused the pedestrian to be transported to Val Verde Regional Medical Center for treatment, the report states.
Aguirre was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing severe bodily injury, a third degree felony punishable with 2-10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, police records show.
