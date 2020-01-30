If you haven’t registered to vote in the March primary elections, the county voter registrar’s office will be open Saturday and Sunday to give you a chance to do so.
“I will be opening the office of the registrar so we can have citizens come in who wish to register to vote but who have not done so,” Val Verde County Tax Assessor Collector Roy Musquiz Jr., who also serves as the county voter registrar, said Wednesday.
The deadline to register to vote for the March primary elections is Monday.
The office of the registrar, which is located inside the county tax office, on the ground floor of the Alicemae Fitzpatrick Courthouse Annex, 309 Mill St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Musquiz said.
He said the extended hours in the voter registrar’s office will also allow citizens already registered to vote update their information, such as a new address.
“The extra time will also allow us to catch up on all the information that needs to be updated. We will take down the information as it comes in and file it and process it before the end of the day on Monday, so we can have new lists and updated information available on Feb. 4,” Musquiz said Wednesday.
Musquiz said his goal is to get the most accurate and up-to-date voter information as possible.
“We also want to get as many people registered to vote as possible,” he added.
As of Jan. 22, Val Verde County had a total of 27,962 registered voters, Musquiz said.
According to the county web site, the voter registrar’s office is responsible for “accepting applications for voter registration, issuing voter certificates, maintaining voter registration lists, verifying petitions for local option election and submitting required reports to the Secretary of State’s office.”
