ACUÑA, México – La exposición de las diversas expresiones artísticas, el impulso al turismo y un sitio cultural que ya merecían los acuñenses, son algunas de las bondades que tendrá el Museo de la Ciudad, que se construye en el antiguo cuartel militar en la Colonia 28 de Junio.
La obra, que se realiza mediante acuerdos de trabajo entre los gobiernos federal y municipal, cuenta con un avance del 98 por ciento.
Al destacar lo anterior, el alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez agradeció al Presidente de la República, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, el incluir este proyecto, en el cual la administración municipal también tendrá importante participación e inversión.
“Cuando los diferentes niveles de gobierno se ponen a chambear, aquí están los resultados, ¿para qué andar con grillas? éstas son las cosas que los ciudadanos necesitan, resultados, cosas que puedan disfrutar y palpar”, dijo el alcalde durante el recorrido por esta importante obra.
Anunció que a más tardar el 15 de junio la obra quedará concluida, puesto que sólo faltan algunos detalles de iluminación.
“Sabemos que hay ciertas restricciones por la situación de pandemia pero tenemos la confianza de que esto pase pronto, para que los acuñenses puedan conocer esta obra”, señaló.
Dijo que independientemente del turismo que atraerá el Museo de la Ciudad, con un alto Mirador que tiene, los visitantes tendrán la oportunidad de apreciar la ciudad en sus 360 grados.
City museum nearing completion
ACUÑA, Mexico – Providing a space for artistic expressions, bringing in visitors to Acuña and a cultural site the locals already deserved, are some of the benefits the Museo de la Ciudad (city museum), which is currently under construction in the old military barracks in the Colonia 28 de Junio, will accomplish.
The project, which is carried out through a joint initiative between the federal and municipal administrations, is currently at 98 percent of completion.
Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez thanked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for supporting this project, in which the municipal administration will also have significant participation and funding.
“When local and federal government get down to business, these are the results, there’s no need to politicize assets. These are the things citizens need, results, things they can enjoy and feel,” the mayor said during a visit to the job site.
De los Santos said the construction project will be completed no later than June 15, since only some lighting details are needed.
“We know there are certain restrictions due to the pandemic situation, but we are confident that this will happen soon, so the people of Acuña can come and visit this facility,” he said.
He said that regardless of the tourism the museum will be bringing in, the overlook will provide visitors with an opportunity to enjoy a beautiful 360-degree view.
