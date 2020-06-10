City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano issued a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month, while acknowledging a local organization’s efforts to help the local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, queer, intersex and asexual community.
Lozano presented the proclamation during a regular city council meeting on Tuesday to Del Rio SAFE officers Xochitl Abrego and Lisa Martinez.
Abrego and Martinez thanked the mayor and the city of Del Rio for the proclamation and for supporting and welcoming the local LGBTQI community.
Del Rio SAFE is a regional non-profit organization, and a subchapter of the Eagle Pass SAFE chapter, providing visibility, outreach programs and other safe home services for the community that is at-risk, according to Mayor Bruno Lozano, adding the organization advocates on behalf of an underrepresented community, educates the general public on the importance of inclusion of all people and spear-heads celebrating LGBTQI achievements.
“They also have memorandums with other organizations for suicide prevention and other organizations that provide these services to the population,” Lozano said, “Thank you Del Rio SAFE, we look forward to all of your efforts within our community.”
The proclamation highlighted “visibility, education and inclusion breaks barriers and educates the public that all heartbeats are valued, regardless of sexual orientation, race, religious creed, gender or ethnic background.”
Lozano added the time period of 1969-2020 marks 51 years of celebrating achievements in the civil rights movement, such as PRIDE, race, gender diversity, education, inclusion and visibility, from which the Stonewall demonstration on June 28-29, 1969 began the modern LGBTQI movement.
“The LGBTQI community advocates against bullying of any kind, harm of any kind and supports organizations, institutions and businesses that welcome diversity,” Lozano said.
Due to stigmas that still exists, the LGBTQI community has lost lives as part of hate crimes and during the HIV crisis, according to Lozano.
As June is traditionally the month dedicated to pride, the city of Del Rio joins other municipalities, across the state, nation and globe in recognition of the LGBTQI community, Lozano said.
