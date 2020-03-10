“HUD Secretary Ben Carson said on HBO’s March 10 Axios: “A lot of the people … detained … put into sprung structures and tent cities are actually quite nice.” Also, “… Had both air conditioning and heating …” That’s an unconscionable degree of malarkey!
“Nice” wasn’t my impression visiting the Matamoros refugee camp across from Brownsville in mid-January bearing witness. Rather, “What was it like for G.I.s liberating Nazi concentration camps in 1945? Could they imagine intentional cruelty as American policy to others?”
Rows of camping tents aren’t a Scouting Jamboree, forget “sprung structures,” A/C or heat. Gulf coast climate is “miserable” times of the year for people with A/C.
That it appears “alright” is two years hard work keeping suffering almost manageable by committed local American volunteers, joined by national and international aid organizations. Fortified with the spirit of enormous love, they’ve helped thousands of asylum seekers denied basic entry due process under international and US law or pushed back into Mexico.
There is no humanity from the Trump Administration. Interminable delays processing petitions and scheduling asylum hearings keep people camped. The uncertainty of it though most are shackled for a return flight to country of origin.
People across the continent come to volunteer and bear witness to Trump’s intentional cruelty. We’ll NOT be silent!
