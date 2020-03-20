Val Verde County Library continues servicing the public by offering curbside service and online services during the ongoing coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
The library updated its policy on Thursday, and announced the building will be closed to the public, but will continue to have staff members in to provide the curbside service.
As of Thursday afternoon the library has not posted a reopening date.
Del Rioans are encouraged by the library to take advantage of the library’s collection of books, audiobooks and DVDs.
Reservations for books, audiobooks and DVDs can be made via phone at (830) 774-7595 or through the library’s online catalog at valverde.biblionix.com.
The library will have employees deliver the materials to patrons, once a patron parks in the library parking lot and notifies the library of their arrival.
Del Rioans can also access library materials through the Hoopla app.
Hoopla is a digital media service offered by the Val Verde County Library, and is recommended as another source to check out materials. “All you need is a library card. Patrons can borrow up to five (movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows) per month and can access them on the device of their choice – computer, tablet, or phone – even your TV,” the library said.
Not all the materials physically available at the library will be available through the app.
