Members of the Del Rio Building Standards Commission voted Wednesday to again postpone a decision on whether to demolish a vacant house on Plaza Avenue.
The commissioners had heard the initial report on the abandoned house at 403 Plaza Ave. during their Nov. 20 meeting. City Public Works Director Craig Cook, who also serves as the city’s dangerous buildings official, prepared the report and recommended the house be found dangerous and demolished.
During that meeting, the owner of the house, Dolly Calderon, asked for more time in which to find a contractor to give her advice about whether the house could be repaired and give her an estimate of how much that would cost or if it would be less costly to demolish the structure and build a new house on the site.
Calderon was not present at Wednesday’s public hearing on the Plaza Avenue house, but Cook said he had spoken with her several times since the public hearing in November.
Cook reminded the commission it had given Calderon a 30-day extension, adding he had provided her with a list of contractors he keeps in his office.
He said after the hearing, Calderon visited his office while he was out to request more time, and said he called her and left a message saying only the commission can order extensions.
“She did come to see me again this afternoon (Wednesday). She brought her calendar of events for Memo’s restaurant, and as you might expect this time of year, it’s full of parties, so she’s very busy with her business,” Cook said.
He added Calderon said she has contacted a contractor from Mexico who is now in San Antonio, but that contractor has not been able to make the trip to Del Rio. Cook said Calderon asked for another extension to the commission’s January 2020 meeting.
“As you may recall, she wishes to repair the house that she was born in, and although all of us think it’s irreparable, she wants a general contractor to inform her of that or give her advice,” Cook said.
“My opinion is that we should give her an extension. I know that the building has been for years and years and years vacant, so 30 more days; I think I would be satisfied with that, and it’s got some sentimental value to her. I’m for giving people as much choice, as much time, as we can,” Commissioner Juan Fernandez said.
“I think a decision should be made at the next meeting we have,” Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez agreed.
Commissioner Tomas Robles agreed as well, saying it is difficult to get a contractor to go and look at property.
The commission voted unanimously to postpone its decision until its Jan. 29, 2020 meeting.
