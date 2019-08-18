That’s right, folks. Now, I know the stars say summer ends a month from now on Sep. 23. Yeah, I know all about that Labor Day thing, too.
And how about that heat – that’s summer heat all the way into October! Nevertheless, once school starts, that’s it. Summer is over!
More importantly, though, is the fact that our children are in for a rude awakening come tomorrow morning.
Sunrise tomorrow is scheduled for 7:13 a.m.
You do realize that sunrise will be later and later each day until Saturday, Nov. 2 when it will be … 7:58 a.m.
Oh my, that’s practically 8 a.m. before the sun peeks over the horizon from San Antonio.
But then, on Sunday, Nov. 3 the clocks will magically reset to Standard Time and sunrise will be … 6:58 a.m.
Now, how many of your kids have been getting up anywhere near 7 a.m. during the past three months?
Here’s an interesting tidbit I harvested from the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) website (sleepfoundation.org) about kids not getting enough sleep. “One of the reasons it’s so hard to know when our kids are getting insufficient sleep is that drowsy children don’t necessarily slow down the way we do – they wind up.
“In fact, sleepiness can look like symptoms of attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Children often act as if they’re not tired, resisting bedtime and becoming hyper as the evening goes on.
All this can happen because the child is overtired.”
So, how much sleep do our kids need to be wide-eyed and bushy-tailed in school tomorrow?
According to the NSF:
• School-aged children (6-13 years) – recommended 9-11 hours but not less than 7 hours
• Teenagers (14-17 years) – recommended 8-10 hours but not less than 7 hours
• College students (18-25 years) – recommended 7-9 hours but not less than 6 hours
If you backtrack the recommended hours from the time they need to be awake to get to school on time, then you can set a good bedtime.
When I was a kid in the 50s and 60s, I remember hating my mother’s bedtime schedule.
Grade school bedtime was 8; junior high was 9; high school was 10.
But then, I established the same schedule for my own children in the 70s and 80s. So what is my point?
It’s up to parents to help children get the sleep they need because that’s what parents do. All the teachers tomorrow will be glad you did.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
