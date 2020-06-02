A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with public intoxication, after a woman died Monday in Big Lake. Ariel Guadalupe Martinez, Jr., 22 of Del Rio, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, the Big Lake Wildcat reported.
Mackie Kim Scott, 59, was pronounced dead by Reagan County Justice of the Peace Patty Davenport.
According to the newspaper, the Reagan County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 800 block of North Ohio Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. for an unresponsive female.
Emergency medical services arrived on scene and attempted to resuscitate Scott. She was transported to Reagan Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Reagan County Sheriff’s Department began their investigation into the death at that time.
Sheriff Jeff Garner said all unattended deaths are investigated as homicides.
According to the newspaper, Martinez was the person who made the 911 call.
“We do feel this one will fall into that category,” Garner said. “We are sending the body for an autopsy. We will have our officers in Lubbock for the autopsy tomorrow morning.”
Garner confirmed to the newspaper that Martinez, who has been detained at the Reagan County Jail all day on the public intoxication charge, will be charged with assault – family violence.
“After the autopsy, if evidence supports a more serious charge, we will pursue it,” Garner said. “Up to and including murder.”
Both Martinez and Scott were arrested on May 25 by the Reagan County Sheriff’s Department on charges related to possession of a controlled substance.
