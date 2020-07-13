During the spring and summer time it is quite frequent to find lone fawns, especially in urban and suburban areas, but a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department specialist is warning to leave them alone, since it is not unusual for the doe to leave them for long periods of time, but also because they could be carrying chronic wasting disease.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Information Specialist Megan Radke said wildlife biologists in the Del Rio-area have been receiving phone calls about “abandoned fawns” and that it is important for the community to be informed on proper procedures when finding one of these.
