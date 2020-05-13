The report of a disturbance in the city’s south side led to the arrest of a Del Rio man, who tried to flee from police as soon as they arrived to the site. The man was located and is now facing evasion charges.
Ivan Moreno, 38, a resident of the 1000 block of East Chapoy Street, was arrested on May 5, at 7:53 p.m. on South Bedell Avenue, and charged with evading arrest or detention, police records state.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded to an address on South Bedell Avenue in reference to two men involved in a disturbance, police records state.
Responding officers received a description of the participants, as well as their location, according to the arrest report.
The officers arrived on scene and observed a man who matched the description, the man fled the scene after the officers attempted to make contact with him, police records state.
Moreno was arrested and transported to the police station, where he was booked and charged with evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor punishable with a fine up to $4,000; confinement in jail for a term not to exceed one year, or both, as stated by the Texas Penal Code.
