This is just another example of why we should to be thankful that Hillary Clinton is not the President of the United States of America.
This is a classic case study in contrasts, taking two similar events with polar opposite endings.
Remember what happened in the attack on the American Embassy in Benghazi, Libya and then see what happened in the attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.
In Benghazi, under the Obama Administration with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, there were repeated requests from the Embassy for U.S. military aid, but unfortunately none was forthcoming, with the tragic result of the death of our U.S. Ambassador and three other U.S. personnel.
In Baghdad, under the Trump Administration with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, there were American-directed military forces swiftly and stealthily deployed to stop the attack before protesters could seriously pose a risk, and fortunately there were no American casualties – not one.
These are two similar situations, but with two different outcomes, because of two different political ideologies.
It made a world of difference to the people working in the embassies and to their families. It makes a difference how we see ourselves and how other people around the world see us. Are we a strong or a scared nation? Are we a powerful or a puny, pitiful, pathetic country? Are we a courageous or a cowardly people? How we answer these questions depends on who we will choose to elect as President in November 2020.
We must learn the lesson that all boys learn on the playground: You must stand up and fight evil; there is no other way around it. You can’t appease it, please it, pretend it isn’t there or hope that it’ll go away.
President Trump learned that lesson well and he’s putting it into action. Our attitude toward President Trump should be the same one that President Lincoln took when he was counseled to dismiss General Grant for his drinking: “I can’t spare the man, he fights!”
President Trump fights!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.