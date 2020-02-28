A well known area historian, Virginia Davis, gave an informative and most interesting program to the Daughters of the American Revolution Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter members at their February meeting, talking about the early history of the City of Uvalde, and the city’s four main plazas.
Those plazas are known as the Fountain Plaza, the Courthouse Plaza, the Town Hall Plaza, and the Market Plaza. She mentioned wagon yards and some of the first businesses in the town, and showed diagrams and pictures in a Power Point presentation that was fascinating to history buffs.
Davis stated that the town site was surveyed in 1856, and that Reading Black was credited with being the founder of Uvalde, which was once called Sampson.
Regent Billie Franklin called the February meeting of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter, to order at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the El Progreso Library in Uvalde with 19 persons present.
She welcomed members and guests, and led the DAR Ritual. The Invocation was given by Chaplain Diane Carrillo.
The President General’s message from Denise Doring VanBuren was read by Billie Franklin, and stated that our president-general wants chapters to sponsor worthwhile projects, and have some fun while doing them. In her words, “Let’s challenge ourselves to bring new energy and excitement to chapter meetings and to our mission.”
The National Defense Report was read by Lesley Jones, and discussed World War II cryptographer Winifred Moore Breegle, who learned the Navajo “Code Talker” language well enough to unerringly transmit over half of the more than 800 messages sent during the Battle of Iwo Jima. She recently received the Distinguished Citizen Medal from the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter of Spring Hill, Tennessee. She served as a WAVE for three years and in the regular Navy for an additional three years, and received numerous citations and honors during her career.
The Minutes of the January meeting were read by Secretary Karen Collins, and approved as read. Treasurer Jakelynn Crawford‘s report was accepted as presented. Members voted to make a contribution to the DAR Constitution Hall Restoration Project and to adjust the official agenda so that the program is presented after the ritual and before the business meeting.
Diane Carrillo then gave an update on The Wall That Heals, a Vietnam Veterans Memorial program that will be featured in Del Rio on March 5th through 8th at Roosevelt Park. She gave phone numbers and contact information to those members who are volunteering to help and invited everyone to visit the exhibits and honor our veterans.
Door prizes were won by Sherry Malloy and Toni Hull. The meeting was adjourned at 12 noon, and most members enjoyed lunch at Oasis Outback and a time of visiting.
Members present at the meeting were Nancy Baker, Sheryl Burkeen, Diane Carrillo, Jan Chism, Karen Collins, Jakelynn Crawford, Virginia Davis, Kay Erkert, Billie Franklin, Alice Hicks, Toni Hull, Lesley Jones, Chris Lacey, Revis Leonard, Ellen Little, Sherry Malloy, and Yvonne Quigley. Guests who signed the book were Manny Carrillo and Jewel Rossler.
The next meeting will be held on Saturday, March 21st, and will be a Business Meeting. The April 18th meeting will be a tour of the Uvalde Courthouse by Judge Bill Mitchell. Any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. For more information, contact Regent Billie Franklin at (830) 988 3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.