The Casa de la Cultura is offering a “Papel Amate” workshop in conjunction with the Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio.
“The papel amate workshop is a painting project with the Mexican Consulate,” Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita de la Paz said.
The workshop is free to the public and people of all ages are welcome to participate, according to De la Paz. The workshop will be held on July 30 at Casa de la Cultura.
De la Paz added Casa’s partnership with the consulate embraces the cultural exchange within the arts. “We have a series of workshops scheduled throughout the year,” De la Paz said.
This specific workshop is special because the bark paper, or papel amate in Spanish, was imported from Mexico. “We have imported from deep Mexico this special bark paper,” De la Paz said.
The bark paper is tied to the Otomi community of San Pablito, Puebla, Mexico a village in a remote region of Puebla’s northwestern mountains. The paper is used by the village’s shaman to make dolls to represent and control spiritual forces, as well as conduct healings, cleansings and other ritual ceremonies to protect people.
De la Paz said participants will not be making the bark paper rather they will be provided a description on how the bark paper is made.
“Each participant will fill their own sheet with traditional designs and beautiful colors,” De la Paz said.
The series of workshops are free and De la Paz encourages people to register ahead of time since there is limited seating.
People can contact Casa de la Cultura for more information or for reservations at (830) 768 2287.
