Del Rio Main Street Program will offer free movie nights as part of the Summercation: Movies at the Park for the community for the remainder of the summer. Wednesday will be the first night of the program and attendees can watch “The Goonies” film at Pocket Park on 614 S Main St.
Citizens are encouraged to bring their own portable chairs and blankets for the event.
“This is a family friendly and fun (event) for the entire family to enjoy during the summer before school begins next month,” Community Services Director Esme Meza said.
Local vendors will be available on site. Meza added vendors are welcome to sell their food or novelty items.
“There is no vendor fee to participate. They (the vendors) just need to have all the appropriate city permits to be a vendor,” Meza said.
Vendors must sign up through the Community Health Office.
“This event will benefit the community by offering a free movie in one of Del Rio’s downtown hidden treasures, Pocket Park,” Esme Meza said.
Meza added the location is a “little gem” situated on S Main St. between buildings and is a small park with plenty of trees that offer shade during the day and has ambient lighting during the night for the movies.
Following the adventure film, citizens can enjoy musical classic “Grease” on July 31 followed by “Mean Girls” on Aug. 7 and 1985 film “Summer Rental” on Aug. 14.
The event is open and free to the public.
Each movie screening will kick off at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.
The summercation program is being offered by the City of Del Rio Community Services Department.
Currently there are plans for future movie nights with a Halloween movie series scheduled for October.
“It (Halloween movie night) is tentatively scheduled for Wednesdays. Dates, movies and times are to be announced,” Meza said.
Other future movie series will include a winter staycation during Christmas break and another staycation during Spring Break.
Meza added the City of Del Rio is open to ideas.
Meza can be contacted at (830) 282-2818 for anything related to city sponsored or co-hosted events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.