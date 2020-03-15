As of Friday afternoon, there were no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 among Val Verde County residents, but at least two people who may have the disease spent time here about a week ago, county officials have confirmed.
Val Verde County Commissioners Court met in special session Friday to discuss the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation. Present at the meeting were most county elected officials as well as top county administrators, a member of the Del Rio City Council and several city administrators.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. praised 47th Flying Training Wing Commander Col. Lee Gentile for the decision to cancel Saturday’s air show and open house at Laughlin Air Force Base and said the county must take similar drastic measures to curtail events where people would gather in large numbers.
“Right now the court and myself, we’re looking at next, the George Paul Memorial Bullriding or any event we have a part in or have rented a facility to them, they’re more than likely going to be canceled. The court will have to, at some point, decide if we’re going to take that action with the George Paul Memorial,” Owens said.
The judge then asked Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez to further address concerns and rumors about possible COVID-19 cases here.
“As of right now, we do not, as far as you know, have a confirmed case in Val Verde County, is that correct?” Owens asked.
“That’s correct,” Martinez replied.
However, the judge said the county is waiting on the results of tests on two persons who visited Val Verde County and who have returned to their home countries and cities and who have fallen ill.
“Late yesterday (Thursday), I was made aware of some individuals from another country that were visiting the maquila industry here, both in Del Rio and in Ciudad Acuña. They had minimal contact here with one of the maquilas, had some contact with individuals in Ciudad Acuña over a three or four day period of time,” Martinez said.
“They visited local eateries here, stayed at a local hotel here. Upon them returning back to their home country, they came down with flu-like symptoms. They went down to get tested, and the results of those tests will not be available until tomorrow (Saturday),” the sheriff added, noting the individuals have been quarantined in their home country.
“There is no patient or coronavirus case confirmed here in Val Verde County,” Martinez told the gathering.
Owens said there are several county employees who are currently on vacation out of the country.
“I have asked (Human Resources Director) Juanita Barrera to contact those individuals, and they will be self-quarantined for 14 days when they get back,” Owens said.
83rd Judicial District Judge Robert E. Cadena also spoke to the court, noting that Stephen B. Ables, presiding judge of the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region, who oversees both the 63rd and the 83rd Judicial District, on Thursday issued an announcement to suspend all non-essential proceedings.
State district court proceedings will be suspended until at least April 1, Cadena said.
According to the directive sent by Ables, “Essential proceedings include, but are not limited to, criminal magistration proceedings, CPS removal hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings, family violence protective orders and certain mental health proceedings.”
County Court-At-Law Judge Sergio Gonzalez told commissioners court all proceedings in county court-at-law have been suspended until April 20.
Owens also told the gathering there are currently no COVID-19 tests kits available in Val Verde County, but noted that if testing is required, local officials will request a kit from the nearest location where tests are available.
Owens urged everyone to stay calm, follow safety precautions like frequent hand-washing and to obtain factual information. He reminded everyone that new information is developing quickly and assured those present that the county and its partners “will do everything in our power” to keep residents safe.
